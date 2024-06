Nicola Yoon on her novel 'One of Our Kind' and trauma in Black American life Jasmyn Williams moves to an all-Black community, where everyone is suspiciously happy. Is it the spa treatments? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Nicola Yoon about her new novel, "One of Our Kind."

Author Interviews Nicola Yoon on her novel 'One of Our Kind' and trauma in Black American life Jasmyn Williams moves to an all-Black community, where everyone is suspiciously happy. Is it the spa treatments? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Nicola Yoon about her new novel, "One of Our Kind." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor