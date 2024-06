Right-wing Gains in European Parliament and Surprise French Elections : State of the World from NPR In European Parliamentary elections, 27 countries went to the polls and handed right-wing parties big gains. And in a surprising move, the president of France dissolved the country's parliament and called elections for the summer. We'll hear analysis of what this means for Europe and reaction from stunned French voters.

State of the World from NPR Election Surprises and a Surprise Election in Europe Election Surprises and a Surprise Election in Europe Listen · 10:10 10:10 In European Parliamentary elections, 27 countries went to the polls and handed right-wing parties big gains. And in a surprising move, the president of France dissolved the country's parliament and called elections for the summer. We'll hear analysis of what this means for Europe and reaction from stunned French voters.