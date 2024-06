Actor Griffin Dunne Revisits His Hollywood Childhood : Fresh Air Dunne grew up in Beverly Hills, in a family of storytellers — including his father, author Dominic. He talks about his complicated relationship with fame and the trauma the family experienced after the 1982 murder of his sister, Dominique. Dunne's new memoir is 'The Friday Afternoon Club.'



Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Consent,' by Jill Ciment.

Fresh Air Actor Griffin Dunne Revisits His Hollywood Childhood Actor Griffin Dunne Revisits His Hollywood Childhood Listen · 44:45 44:45 Dunne grew up in Beverly Hills, in a family of storytellers — including his father, author Dominic. He talks about his complicated relationship with fame and the trauma the family experienced after the 1982 murder of his sister, Dominique. Dunne's new memoir is 'The Friday Afternoon Club.'



Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Consent,' by Jill Ciment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor