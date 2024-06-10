'If You Can Keep It': Young Voters In 2024

Last week, Wisconsin's attorney general filed felony charges against two attorneys and an elections aide who submitted paperwork falsely stating that former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. Biden won the state by a narrow margin of 0.63 in 2020.

Wisconsin follows Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada in bringing charges against so-called fake electors.

What do we know about the case in Wisconsin and how it compares to these other states?

Plus, the University of Chicago's latest GenForward poll shows that, among voters under 40, support for Biden leads by just two points over Trump.

And 34 percent of those polled said they would support a third-party candidate or "someone else".

According to a May poll by NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist, 62 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 29, have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, while 49 percent have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump.

How will young voters play a role in the 2024 election?

