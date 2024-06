Why retaining poll workers in this contentious election year is a challenge NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tate Fall, elections director for Cobb County, Ga., about challenges in hiring and retaining poll workers.

Politics Why retaining poll workers in this contentious election year is a challenge NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tate Fall, elections director for Cobb County, Ga., about challenges in hiring and retaining poll workers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor