A law in Vermont makes fossil fuel company pay for damages from climate change Vermont is the first state in the nation to adopt a superfund-style law for major oil companies. It lets the government take action to recoup climate-related damages.

National A law in Vermont makes fossil fuel company pay for damages from climate change A law in Vermont makes fossil fuel company pay for damages from climate change Audio will be available later today. Vermont is the first state in the nation to adopt a superfund-style law for major oil companies. It lets the government take action to recoup climate-related damages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor