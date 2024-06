India defeats Pakistan 119-113 in a match Cricket World Cup Pakistan and archrival India met Sunday in one of the most anticipated matches in Cricket World Cup action. India came out on top. Pakistan, which lost to the USA last week, plays Canada next.

Sports India defeats Pakistan 119-113 in a match Cricket World Cup India defeats Pakistan119-113 in a match Cricket World Cup Listen · 3:14 3:14 Pakistan and archrival India met Sunday in one of the most anticipated matches in Cricket World Cup action. India came out on top. Pakistan, which lost to the USA last week, plays Canada next. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor