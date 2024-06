Benny Gantz, longtime Netanyahu rival, resigns from Israel's war cabinet NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Nimrod Goren, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, about the resignation of former defense minister Benny Gantz from Israel's war cabinet.

Middle East Benny Gantz, longtime Netanyahu rival, resigns from Israel's war cabinet NPR's Rob Schmitz speaks with Nimrod Goren, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, about the resignation of former defense minister Benny Gantz from Israel's war cabinet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor