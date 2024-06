Israel-Ham war: Hostages are rescued in Gaza, Israeli war cabinet shakeup A weekend operation by Israel in Gaza freed four hostages held by Hamas. Gaza health authorities say the raid also took the lives of more than 270 Palestinians.

