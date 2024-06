Florida beach reopens after being shut down following shark bite incidents A popular stretch of beach in Florida's panhandle has reopened following two shark bite incidents several miles apart on Friday. Three people were injured.

National Florida beach reopens after being shut down following shark bite incidents Florida beach reopens after being shut down following shark bite incidents Audio will be available later today. A popular stretch of beach in Florida's panhandle has reopened following two shark bite incidents several miles apart on Friday. Three people were injured. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor