The U.N. Security Council has voted for a cease-fire to end Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (center) votes during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at U.N. headquarters on Monday. The Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution supporting a cease-fire plan in Gaza. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council has endorsed President Biden’s step-by-step plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

After a 14 to 0 vote, with Russia abstaining, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the council is sending a clear message to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Israel has already agreed to this deal and the fighting could stop today, if Hamas would do the same. I repeat: The fighting could stop today," she said.

President Biden delivers remarks on former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush-money trial before speaking on the Middle East at the White House on Friday.

President Biden unveils and endorses details of a new Israeli cease-fire proposal

The plan sets out three phases starting with a six-week cease-fire, in which Hamas releases some hostages and Israel releases Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and Israel would then negotiate phase two — a permanent end to the war and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Hamas wants a guarantee of a permanent cease-fire now.

The third phase is rebuilding Gaza after eight months of war that have left much of the territory in ruins.

