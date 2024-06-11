The Contenders, Vol. 11: Jason Mantzoukas

Actor, comedian and music superfan Jason Mantzoukas joins us this week to update our running list of the year's best songs, with lots of crate-digging curiosities, from the post-punk rock of Glasgow's Dancer to ancient Chinese folk, the Trinidadian singer Oluko Imo, and more.

Hear the Songs

We also talk about the joy of discovering rare sounds, the lost art of deep listening and the magical ways the right music can lead to enlightenment, with Viking's Choice curator Lars Gotrich and host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Dancer: "Bluetooth Hell," from 10 Songs I Hate About You

2. The Superwomen: "Lowlands," from Someone Like Me

3. Oluko Imo: "Glory of Om," from Glory of Om

4. Mekit Dolan Muqam Group: "Jula Muqam," from Bayawan

5. The Short Dark Strangers & The Shady M************: "We're Not Animals," from The Short Dark Strangers & The Shady M************

6. Morgul Blade: "Heavy Metal Wraiths," from Heavy Metal Wraiths

Also Noted

- Mary Lattimore * Walt McClements: "Nest of Earrings," from Rain on the Road

- Somesurprises: "Be Reasonable," from Perseids

- Mohammad Syfkhan: "Do You Have a Lover or Not?" from I Am Kurdish