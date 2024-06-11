Is the 'border crisis' actually a 'labor market crisis?'

Enlarge this image toggle caption BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

Politicians on both sides of the aisle call the surge at the US Southern Border a "border crisis."



One camp says we need to focus on addressing the conditions in other countries that cause people to leave. The other says we have to focus on deterrence and enforcement.



But...what if both camps are actually ignoring a major piece of the picture? Today on the show, an overlooked cause and potential solution to the situation at our southern border that has nothing to do with the border at all.



Related episodes:

Why Venezuela is no longer in freefall

Welcome to the USA! Now get to work.



ICYMI, preorder our new Indicator t-shirt at the NPR shop. For more ways to support our show, sign up for Planet Money+ where you'll get sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, and access to even more Indicator merch.



For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

