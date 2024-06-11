30A Songwriters Sessions: Sunny War

Set List "New Day"

"Whole"

"No Reason"

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwest Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival. Over the next few weeks, we're taking you there as we broadcast the 30A sessions, courtesy of our friends at WMOT.

Today, we're featuring a performance from Sunny War.

When Sunny War visited the show last year to discuss her latest album, Anarchist Gospel, she talked about the way she unites folk and punk music to create something new and arresting.

Thank you to WMOT's Jessie Scott and Erika Nalow for recording and mixing this session.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web build was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.