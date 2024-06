Southern Baptist Convention will decide whether to expel churches with women pastors NPR's Mary Louise talks to professor Beth Allison Barr about the Southern Baptist Convention’s planned vote this week on whether to expel churches where women are pastors.

Religion Southern Baptist Convention will decide whether to expel churches with women pastors Southern Baptist Convention will decide whether to expel churches with women pastors Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise talks to professor Beth Allison Barr about the Southern Baptist Convention’s planned vote this week on whether to expel churches where women are pastors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor