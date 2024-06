Access to reproductive care inspires many doctors to run for office Doctors are running for office in an effort to bring their medical expertise to the debate over reproductive rights. With Trump and Biden nearly even in national polls, will it be enough?

Politics Access to reproductive care inspires many doctors to run for office Doctors are running for office in an effort to bring their medical expertise to the debate over reproductive rights. With Trump and Biden nearly even in national polls, will it be enough? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor