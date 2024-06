Secret audio raises new questions about Supreme Court Justice's impartiality Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was recently caught in a hot mic situation. NPR's David Folkenflik talks about what this means from a media and business angle.

Politics Secret audio raises new questions about Supreme Court Justice's impartiality Secret audio raises new questions about Supreme Court Justice's impartiality Listen · 6:11 6:11 Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was recently caught in a hot mic situation. NPR's David Folkenflik talks about what this means from a media and business angle. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor