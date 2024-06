Members of the House to vote on whether to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt.