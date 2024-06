Florida ban on trans care for minors struck down A federal judge has ruled Florida's 2023 law banning medical care for transgender children is unconstitutional. The law was a priority for Governor Ron DeSantis.

National Florida ban on trans care for minors struck down Florida ban on trans care for minors struck down Audio will be available later today. A federal judge has ruled Florida's 2023 law banning medical care for transgender children is unconstitutional. The law was a priority for Governor Ron DeSantis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor