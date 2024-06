Biden attends the G7 President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk to reporters about the latest help from the G7 for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Europe Biden attends the G7 Biden attends the G7 Listen · 3:28 3:28 President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk to reporters about the latest help from the G7 for Ukraine's fight against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor