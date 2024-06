Nearly 120 million people were displaced around the world in 2023, UNHCR report says The U.N. office on refugees found that by the end of last year, one in 69 people had been forced from their homes -- either within their own country or across an international border.

World Nearly 120 million people were displaced around the world in 2023, UNHCR report says The U.N. office on refugees found that by the end of last year, one in 69 people had been forced from their homes — either within their own country or across an international border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor