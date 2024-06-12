Accessibility links
Attacks Between Hezbollah and Israel Increasing Leading to Fears of Another War : State of the World from NPR There are fears of a second full-on war igniting on Israel's northern border. Hezbollah, the group based in Lebanon and backed by Iran, has been trading fire with Israeli forces across the Israel-Lebanon border since Israel's conflict with Hamas began last October. Those exchanges of fire have hit new peaks recently. We hear from two NPR correspondents who each visited a side of that border.

Increased Fighting on the Israel-Lebanon Border

A checkpoint at the entrance to Baram, where security has been heavily heightened since the war started on October 7, and rockets have been coming from Iran backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Maya Levin for NPR

A checkpoint at the entrance to Baram, where security has been heavily heightened since the war started on October 7, and rockets have been coming from Iran backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Maya Levin for NPR