Attacks Between Hezbollah and Israel Increasing Leading to Fears of Another War : State of the World from NPR There are fears of a second full-on war igniting on Israel's northern border. Hezbollah, the group based in Lebanon and backed by Iran, has been trading fire with Israeli forces across the Israel-Lebanon border since Israel's conflict with Hamas began last October. Those exchanges of fire have hit new peaks recently. We hear from two NPR correspondents who each visited a side of that border.

State of the World from NPR Increased Fighting on the Israel-Lebanon Border Increased Fighting on the Israel-Lebanon Border Listen · 7:34 7:34 There are fears of a second full-on war igniting on Israel's northern border. Hezbollah, the group based in Lebanon and backed by Iran, has been trading fire with Israeli forces across the Israel-Lebanon border since Israel's conflict with Hamas began last October. Those exchanges of fire have hit new peaks recently. We hear from two NPR correspondents who each visited a side of that border. Enlarge this image toggle caption Maya Levin for NPR Maya Levin for NPR Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor