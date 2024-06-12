Alt.Latino's favorite music of 2024 (so far)

To mark the halfway point of 2024, Felix Contreras, Anamaria Sayre and NPR Culture Desk producer Isabella Gomez Sarmiento run down their favorite releases of the year so far, from a career-defining release from Nathy Peluso, a leveling up from Argentina rapper Trueno, introspective jazz from Melissa Aldana and so much more.

Songs featured in this episode:

Trueno, "Tranky Funky"

Kali Uchis, "Dame Beso //Muévete"

Lau Noah ft. Gaby Moreno, "Aunque Suene Bonito"

Carlos Ares, "Amigo"

Angelica Garcia, "Gemini"

Melissa Aldana, "I Know You Know"

Nathy Peluso, "Legendario"

Reyna Tropical, "Cartagena"

Daymé Arocena (feat. Vicente García), "A Fuego Lento"

Akapellah (feat. Al2 El Aldeano, Faker), "Ni Con Money"

The Marias, "Run Your Mouth"

Grupo Frontera, "Me Hizo Un Favor"

Alvaro Diaz, Feid, "Gatitas Sandungueras Vol. 1"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.