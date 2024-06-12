Accessibility links
Best Of: In Good Health: The Nation's Hydration Fixatio : 1A Everything's bigger in America. The portions, the cars, and now, our water bottles.

Does it seem like everyone is carrying around a 30-ounce tumbler? The reusable water bottle industry is a multi-billion dollar business. But don't forget about plastics. The sales of single-use bottled water also continue to rise.

We discuss how much of the hype around water is marketing versus science for the latest installment of In Good Health.

Best Of: In Good Health: The Nation's Hydration Fixation

A woman buys a bottle of water during a heat wave in Central Park in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A woman buys a bottle of water during a heat wave in Central Park in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

