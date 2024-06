Analysis of what a hidden microphone may have revealed about the Supreme Court NPR's Steve Inskeep asks legal analyst Sarah Isgur for her reaction to the secret recordings of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito and his wife.

Analysis of what a hidden microphone may have revealed about the Supreme Court
Listen · 6:23
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks legal analyst Sarah Isgur for her reaction to the secret recordings of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito and his wife.