Immigrations groups challenge Biden's asylum restrictions in court Several pro immigrant organizations -- the ACLU, National Immigrant Justice Center, and Texas Civil Rights Project—filed the first lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s executive actions restricting asylum in the Southern border.

