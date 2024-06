Massachusetts' millionaire tax Massachusetts voters passed a new tax on people with incomes over a million dollars and got more money than expected - but it might drive some wealthy people and business away.

National Massachusetts' millionaire tax Massachusetts' millionaire tax Listen · 3:57 3:57 Massachusetts voters passed a new tax on people with incomes over a million dollars and got more money than expected - but it might drive some wealthy people and business away. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor