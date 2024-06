Maduro Government Using Election Tricks in Venezuela; China has few U.S. Student : State of the World from NPR Authorities in Venezuela are using all manner of tricks to try to ensure President Nicholas Maduro is reelected next month. However, as we hear, it seems that the stunts and intimidation are not working.



State of the World from NPR Election Tricks in Venezuela; American Students Slowly Return to China Election Tricks in Venezuela; American Students Slowly Return to China Listen · 9:23 9:23 Authorities in Venezuela are using all manner of tricks to try to ensure President Nicholas Maduro is reelected next month. However, as we hear, it seems that the stunts and intimidation are not working.



And in China, the number of American's studying abroad is increasing, but is nowhere near pre-COVID levels. We look at why.