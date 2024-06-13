Is Google search getting worse?

Enlarge this image Don Ryan/AP Photo Don Ryan/AP Photo

There are many anecdotal complaints about Google search not being what it used to be. A German computer scientist and his colleagues put this theory to the test recently focusing on product reviews. Today on the show, we bring their findings to Google's chief search scientist.

Related episodes:

How Fortnite brought Google to its knees (Apple / Spotify)

Microsoft vs. Google: Whose AI Is better? (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.