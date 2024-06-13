How Formerly Enslaved People Were Stripped Of Land : Fresh Air Journalist Alexia Fernández Campbell says that some freed men and women were given titles to land following the Civil War — but after President Lincoln's death, the land was taken back. Campbell is a contributor to 40 Acres And A Lie, a three-part series featured in Mother Jones and the public radio show and podcast Reveal, which explores how the land loss deprived Black people of building intergenerational wealth.



David Bianculli reviews the new Apple TV+ series, Presumed Innocent.

Fresh Air How Formerly Enslaved People Were Stripped Of Land How Formerly Enslaved People Were Stripped Of Land Listen · 43:47 43:47 Journalist Alexia Fernández Campbell says that some freed men and women were given titles to land following the Civil War — but after President Lincoln's death, the land was taken back. Campbell is a contributor to 40 Acres And A Lie, a three-part series featured in Mother Jones and the public radio show and podcast Reveal, which explores how the land loss deprived Black people of building intergenerational wealth.



David Bianculli reviews the new Apple TV+ series, Presumed Innocent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor