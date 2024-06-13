When it comes to the Israel-Gaza war, the split in opinion is generational

After the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed more than 1,100 people, President Joe Biden expressed America's backing for its Middle Eastern ally.

But that same month, polls showed that support for Israel among American voters was not unwavering. And that, in fact, support was split across generations.



That split between young voters poured out into the streets in November. Two big marches – one organized by pro-Palestinian groups and one by pro-Israeli groups – occurred in Washington.

Whether or not Joe Biden gets re-elected in 2024 will depend a lot on if he can repeat his 2020 success with young voters. But a split over US support for Israel may get in his way.



