Reconstruction-era records reveal how formerly enslaved people were stripped of land Journalist Alexia Fernández Campbell says following the Civil War, some freed men and women were given titles to land -- but after President Lincoln's death, the land was taken back.

Race Reconstruction-era records reveal how formerly enslaved people were stripped of land Journalist Alexia Fernández Campbell says following the Civil War, some freed men and women were given titles to land — but after President Lincoln's death, the land was taken back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor