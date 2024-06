Utah, hoping for ‘tangible results’ on recidivism, is looking for possible solutions Utah' experiment in bringing court hearings to remote Indigenous communities instead of requiring people on probation and parole to travel long distances is inspiring other states.

National Utah, hoping for ‘tangible results’ on recidivism, is looking for possible solutions Utah' experiment in bringing court hearings to remote Indigenous communities instead of requiring people on probation and parole to travel long distances is inspiring other states. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor