Accessibility links
Why hasn't there been a Palestinian state? Why is there no Palestinian state, despite so many states recognizing it?

Middle East

Why hasn't there been a Palestinian state?

Heard on All Things Considered

Why hasn't there been a Palestinian state?

Listen · 5:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4985829/nx-s1-d735abf9-fb43-4efe-98e8-c8fab6a26a59" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Why is there no Palestinian state, despite so many states recognizing it?