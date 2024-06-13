Middle East Why hasn't there been a Palestinian state? June 13, 20244:10 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Jackie Northam Why hasn't there been a Palestinian state? Listen · 5:43 5:43 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-4985829/nx-s1-d735abf9-fb43-4efe-98e8-c8fab6a26a59" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Why is there no Palestinian state, despite so many states recognizing it? Facebook Flipboard Email