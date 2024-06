This week in science: invasive spiders, cicada fungus, and how bodies change in space NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Regina Barber and Rachel Carlson of Short Wave about colorful and invasive Joro spiders, a cicada fungus, and lessons about how the human body responds to life in outer space.

Science This week in science: invasive spiders, cicada fungus, and how bodies change in space This week in science: invasive spiders, cicada fungus, and how bodies change in space Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Regina Barber and Rachel Carlson of Short Wave about colorful and invasive Joro spiders, a cicada fungus, and lessons about how the human body responds to life in outer space. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor