Wild horses are being reintroduced to their native habitat in Kazakhstan Known as Przewalski’s horses, the animals have been missing from Kazakhstan’s landscape for 200 years. They're being reintroduced, where they'll play a crucial role in the ecosystem.

Animals Wild horses are being reintroduced to their native habitat in Kazakhstan Known as Przewalski’s horses, the animals have been missing from Kazakhstan’s landscape for 200 years. They're being reintroduced, where they'll play a crucial role in the ecosystem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor