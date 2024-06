Will the generational divide on support for Israel impact the presidential election? Biden faces waning support with voters under age 30, but his performance with older Americans is stronger. The generational split comes amid increased criticism for his response to the war in Gaza.

Politics Will the generational divide on support for Israel impact the presidential election? Will the generational divide on support for Israel impact the presidential election? Audio will be available later today. Biden faces waning support with voters under age 30, but his performance with older Americans is stronger. The generational split comes amid increased criticism for his response to the war in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor