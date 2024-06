Asylum seekers continue to cross into U.S. despite Biden's restrictions President Biden recently issued executive actions that severely restrict asylum for immigrants. But in a remote area of California, asylum seekers continue to pour in.

National Asylum seekers continue to cross into U.S. despite Biden's restrictions Asylum seekers continue to cross into U.S. despite Biden's restrictions Audio will be available later today. President Biden recently issued executive actions that severely restrict asylum for immigrants. But in a remote area of California, asylum seekers continue to pour in. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor