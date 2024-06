Burglars steal $500k in jewels from Bulgari, then escaped through Rome's sewers In Rome, a group of thieves managed to steal nearly $540,000 in jewelry from the Bulgari store before escaping through the sewers.

Europe Burglars steal $500k in jewels from Bulgari, then escaped through Rome's sewers In Rome, a group of thieves managed to steal nearly $540,000 in jewelry from the Bulgari store before escaping through the sewers.