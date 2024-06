Whistleblower tells ProPublica about Microsoft's cybersecurity lapses A Whistleblower told ProPublica that Microsoft chose profit over security and left the U.S. government vulnerable to a Russian hack.

National Security Whistleblower tells ProPublica about Microsoft's cybersecurity lapses A Whistleblower told ProPublica that Microsoft chose profit over security and left the U.S. government vulnerable to a Russian hack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor