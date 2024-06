The U.S. is hosting the Cricket World Cup, spurring increased interest in the sport For the first time, the United States is hosting the Cricket T20 World Cup. And the U.S. squad is doing well with a critical match set for Friday against Ireland. The success has buoyed interest in the U.S.

