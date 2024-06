DOJ releases findings from sweeping investigation into the Phoenix Police Department The DOJ report reveals a host of what it called "pervasive failings" in the Phoenix Police Department -- from discrimination of Black, Hispanic and Native Americans to abuse of homeless people.

Law DOJ releases findings from sweeping investigation into the Phoenix Police Department The DOJ report reveals a host of what it called "pervasive failings" in the Phoenix Police Department — from discrimination of Black, Hispanic and Native Americans to abuse of homeless people.