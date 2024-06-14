A Major Political Scandal in India Tests World's Largest Democracy : State of the World from NPR In India, the world's largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently won a third term in office. While he is clearly popular, during his time in power there has also been brutal repression of dissent. We examine a major scandal that unfolded in the run-up to the previous election, five years ago, and examine what it means for the health of Indian democracy.

