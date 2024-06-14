Accessibility links
A Major Political Scandal in India Tests World's Largest Democracy : State of the World from NPR In India, the world's largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently won a third term in office. While he is clearly popular, during his time in power there has also been brutal repression of dissent. We examine a major scandal that unfolded in the run-up to the previous election, five years ago, and examine what it means for the health of Indian democracy.

How the Planet's Biggest Democracy Deals with a Major Scandal

Demonstrators protest in Mumbai on June 8, 2018, over the arrests of social activists by Indian police. Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images hide caption

Demonstrators protest in Mumbai on June 8, 2018, over the arrests of social activists by Indian police.

In India, the world's largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently won a third term in office. While he is clearly popular, during his time in power there has also been brutal repression of dissent. We examine a major scandal that unfolded in the run-up to the previous election, five years ago, and examine what it means for the health of Indian democracy.