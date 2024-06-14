Conservatives want to burn flags too; plus, the power of a singing POTUS

Flags have been making a lot of headlines lately, and it's not because today is National Flag Day. The upside down flag that was flown outside of Justice Samuel Alito's house after January 6th is back in the headlines again, plus the Colorado Republican Party has been making news for their post on X to "Burn all the #pride flags this June." Host Brittany Luse is joined by Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy - hosts of NHPR's Civics 101 - to get into why both liberals and conservatives get so riled up by a piece of fabric.



Then, in honor of the Tony Awards this weekend, Brittany sits down with critic and playwright Sarah Jae Leiber. They talk about why there are so many presidents in American musical theater, the bizarreness of some of these portrayals and what the real politicians pulling the strings get out of it.