A History of Queerness in Cinema with Alonso Duralde

Alonso Duralde is a critic and film writer. He's written for The Wrap, Village Voice, MSNBC and so many other outlets. Alongside Drea Clark and Ify Nwadiwe, he's also the host of Maximum Fun's very own movie podcast Maximum Film.

He just published a new book, Hollywood Pride: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Representation and Perseverance in Film. It looks at the history of film through a queer lens, from the 1930s to modern depictions of queerness on screen. He tells the stories of queer writers, actors and directors–some household names, some you might not have heard of.

Alonso Duralde joins the show to talk all about the book. We also get into quintessential queer films, like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Paris Is Burning. Plus, he shares some stories from his childhood and how he begged his mom to take him to a screening of Citizen Kane.