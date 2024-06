How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate MLB : Fresh Air Hall of Famer Satchel Paige started his career pitching in the Negro leagues and later became a major league star. Author Larry Tye tells his story in Satchel. Plus, Justin Chang reviews Inside Out 2.

Fresh Air How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate MLB Listen · 45:32