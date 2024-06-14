The News Roundup For June 14, 2024

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to limit access to mifepristone – a medication commonly used in abortions and miscarriage care. The unanimous decision was on procedural grounds – not on the substance of the case.

Just one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland's Department of Justice secured a win in their case against Hunter Biden, the GOP-led House voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress.

Donald Trump was back on Capitol Hill Wednesday. And two weeks after being found guilty on 34 separate felony counts in New York, the former president met with his probation officer. Trump awaits his sentencing hearing on July 11.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his eighth visit to the Middle East since the start of the war in October. On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters and blamed another failed attempt at a ceasefire on Hamas. The U.S.-proposed ceasefire has gained global support but has not been fully embraced by either Israel or Hamas.

Massive protests erupted on the streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina's Senate passes a bill advancing President Javier Milei's planned economic overhaul.

France's right-wing party, the National Rally party, was one of many that made gains in European Union elections. And French President Emmanuel Macron dissolves the parliament and calls for snap elections that will take place on June 30 and July 7.

