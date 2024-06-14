Accessibility links
Will U.K. elect a liberal prime minister for first time in over a decade? : Consider This from NPR As the U.K. gears up for a July election, polls show the liberal Labour Party ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives by a hefty margin.

Could the U.K. election mean an off-ramp from personality politics?

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023. Susan Walsh/AP

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 10, 2023.

The year 2016 was one of several moments in recent history where the American and British political atmospheres seemed to run in parallel. Since 2016, right-wing political movements in Europe and the U.S. continue to show strength.

But as the U.K. gears up for a July election, polls show the liberal Labour Party leading Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives by a hefty margin.

Will the U.K. swing toward the left for the first time in more than a decade?

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Matthew Holehouse, British politics correspondent for The Economist about what we should watch for in July's election and what can we learn from it.

This episode was produced by Connor Donevan. It was edited by Jeanette Woods. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.