Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks The court declared the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its authority when it banned the devices in 2018.

Law Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks Listen · 3:44 3:44 The court declared the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its authority when it banned the devices in 2018. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor