Actors and ghosts take center stage in new film 'Ghostlight' A family tragedy intersects with a Shakespearean tragedy when a construction worker gets roped into performing in a community theater production of Romeo & Juliet. (Story aired on ATC on June 14, 2024.)

Movies Actors and ghosts take center stage in new film 'Ghostlight' Actors and ghosts take center stage in new film 'Ghostlight' Listen · 3:51 3:51 A family tragedy intersects with a Shakespearean tragedy when a construction worker gets roped into performing in a community theater production of Romeo & Juliet. (Story aired on ATC on June 14, 2024.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor